Akshay Kumar becomes new target of deepfake video, Watch

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has become the new target of deepfake video, as his morphed clip promoting a game application goes viral over the internet.

According to reports, Akshay Kumar has never indulged in promotion of any such activity. As the video is said to deepfake, legal action has been taken against the source of the morphed clip for misusing the actor’s identity for false advertising.

In the deepfake video, Akshay Kumar is seen saying, “Do you like to play too? I advice you to download this application and try the aviator game. This is the popular slot all over the world that everyone plays here. We are not playing against the casino but against other players.”

Following the incident, a close person of the actor informed that Akshay is deeply upset at having his identity misused and has instructed his team to deal with this matter using all legal remedies available.

It is worth mentioning here that there have been deep fake videos of actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Nora Fatehi, Katrina Kaif, Kajol and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar doing rounds on the internet.

On the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. He also has ‘Sky Force’, ‘Singham Again’, ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, ‘Hera Pheri 3’, and ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ in the pipeline.

(With Inputs from IANS)