Ajay-Tabu’s action drama Bholaa’s Trailer out: Watch

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited trailer for Bholaa has finally been released on Monday. The film is a remake of the Tamil hit “Katthi, and it also marks Amala Paul’s Bollywood debut. In the trailer, both lead actors are seen in intense avatars.

In the 2 minutes and 33 seconds of the trailer, Tabu, playing a police officer, offers Ajay Devgn, a convict, an escape route in exchange for him carrying out a task. While he’s on his way back to meet his estranged daughter, he finds himself getting deeper into the world of crime. With too much packed in the trailer, it takes time to make sense of the action and drama.

Ajay Devgn is portrayed in the trailer as a rough and tough character. His scenes with Trishul are just exceptional and capture all eyes. The action sequences are quite impressive, especially when Tabu packs a punch. The makers have also added the iconic song from the Guide ‘Aaj fir jeene ki tamanah hai,” in between with a haunting tune, that adds to the intriguing trailer.

Besides Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the movie stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

Bholaa is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Dream Warrior Pictures. It will be released in theatres on March 30, 2023.