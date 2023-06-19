Adipurush writer, director receives death threat over film’s dialogues

The director and writer of the mythological epic film Adipurush Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir have been receiving death threats for the dialogue and depiction of Lord Ram, Sita, Hanuman, and Ravan in the film.

During a news conference in Rajgarh, Dr. Raj Sekhawat, National President of the Kshatriya Karni Sena, declared: “We will kill the director, haath mein aaya toh koot denge. We are planning to form a team in Mumbai and tell them to get hold of weapons to find him and kill him.”

Watch the video:

MP | Adipurush | क्षत्रिय करणी सेना के नेताओं ने दी फ़िल्म अदिपुरुष के निर्माता ओम राउत और डायलॉग राइटर मनोज मुंटाशिर को पीटने की धमकी। “जहां भी फिल्म आदिपुरुष के डायरेक्टर और राइटर दिखेंगे वहां उन्हें वही मारेंगे। सेना के सदस्य दोनों की तलाश कर रहे हैं,” राज शेखावत करनी सेना। pic.twitter.com/k1UKk55maC — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) June 18, 2023

On Monday, the writer of the movie Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir, was provided security by the Mumbai police after he requested protection amid a death threat.

Recently, the makers of the movie decided to revise some of the dialogue after the flick was heavily criticised for its pedestrian language. Shukla, who has penned the Hindi dialogues and songs for the retelling of the Ramayana, said the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

Shukla shared a statement on his official Twitter account and said, “For me there is nothing greater than your feelings. I can give you countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not lessen your pain. Me and the producer-director of the film have decided that we will revise some of the dialogues which are hurting you and they will be added to the film this week.”

Directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, the big-budget multilingual saga “Adipurush” has been released across the country on June 16. Amid huge controversies, the movie has managed to earn Rs 300 crore worldwide to date.