Adipurush day 9 collection: Prabhas film sees slight recovery

Bollywood actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush, which has been surrounded by controversy since its release. Due to its dialogue and visual effects, the box office collection of the movie was affected. The film opened to a huge box office number on the first three days, but with poor reviews. Even on the weekdays, the collection has been poor and in single digits.

On the 9th day, the film managed to earn Rs 5.25 crore across all languages. And the overall collection of Adipurush now stands at around Rs 263.5 crore. Out of the 263 crore, the first 180 crore are from the first two days itself.

Meanwhile, the producers even slashed ticket prices to just Rs 150 in an effort to boost sales. In order to attract a larger audience, Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir even rewrote the dialogues. The movie, on the other hand, continues to fail despite everything. The box office figures are alarming given that the film was mounted on a huge scale.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is an adaptation of the Ramayana and focuses on the victory of good over evil. The film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Vatsal Sheth, Tejaswini Pandit, Sonal Chauhan, and Trupti Toradmal in pivotal roles.