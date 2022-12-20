Actress Anushka Sharma slams brand Puma; Watch

Actress Anushka Sharma slams Puma for not asking permission before using her image for publicity has been gone viral in the social media

By KalingaTV Bureau
anushka sharma slams puma
Pic Credit- Instagram

Actress Anushka Sharma startled her Instagram followers and social media users on Monday when she slammed sportswear company Puma for utilising her photographs “without permission.”

As per reports, the actress had asked the brand to take the post by writing, “Please take it down,” with furious emojis which was also reposted by her husband Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, by writing “Puma India, please resolve this.”

Take a look:

Reportedly, the company has reacted to the actor’s post, making social media users confused. Puma India posted a picture on their official Instagram handle of what appears to be a contract. The picture bears the stamp “confidential” and mentions “Puma x Anushka.” The company captioned the image with, “Hey @anushkasharma, we should’ve reached out sooner! Should we take things to the next level, then? ”

Here’s is the post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PUMA India (@pumaindia)

The actress reposted the image on her Instagram handle with the caption “I’ll sleep on it.”

Impressed by this promotional strategy used by the brand, netizens flocked to the comment sections with their reactions.

One user wrote, “Promotional strategy at best.” Another commented,” Marketing on point.” A third comment read, “Marketing team of Puma >>> Marketing Team of Zomato.”

