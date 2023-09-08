Abdu Rozik enters ‘KKK 13’ as wildcard, performs volley of stunts

New Delhi: The stunt reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 13 is all set to welcome the adorable Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik as its wild card contestant.

After making a hero’s entry in the quintessential Rohit Shetty style, Abdu performs a volley of stunts in the new episode.

In the first stunt of the weekend, contestants will be challenged to unlock themselves as they lay in a bathtub of creepy crawlies.

The next stunt involves contestants wearing a body suit filled with creepy crawlies and once they are inside a tunnel, they must unlock themselves with a key placed inside the suit.

Fear of heights will be evoked to no end in a chopper-related stunt. For this daring feat, contestants must pick a flag from one end of the rig and hand it to Abdu, who’s at the other end. The twist is that the rig is suspended from a chopper in mid-air.

In the following stunt, contestants are tasked to walk across a cable-plated path between two buildings. They must pick up flags on their way and hand them to Abdu waiting at the end of the pathway.

The fear of creepy crawlies and being responsible for someone’s life are tested in the next stunt that entails contestants rescuing Abdu from drowning. The contestants performing the stunt will have their heads encased in a glass box filled with creepy crawlies, while there is another bigger glass box on which they are seated.

The bigger box has Abdu lying in water and the performer of this stunt is expected to unlock themselves and save Abdu from drowning. The final elimination stunt will have two contestants competing against each other through a fire and water-related stunt.

This terrifying challenge dictates that the contestants must dive into the water with a rig that’s on fire. The two daredevils must collect flags under the rig and the one who aces the stunt in time will survive the fire of elimination.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.