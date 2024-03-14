Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday with ‘Laapataa Ladies’ team

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday on Thursday with the ‘Laapataa Ladies’ team.

The actor, who was last seen in the theatrical film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake with the cast of his latest production ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and the media.

Aamir turned 59 on Thursday, and celebrated his special day with the artistes of his home production and also his ex-wife, Kiran Rao.

Talking to the media, the Bollywood superstar said: “Is dafa main apna birthday ‘Laapataa Ladies’ ki team ke saath celebrate kar raha hoon jaisa ki sab jaante hain humaari film is waqt theatre mein hai. Toh main chaah raha tha ki aaj ka din main in sabke saath celebrate karun.”

The actor also joked with the media as the name wasn’t written on his birthday cake.

He told the media, “Aap log mere liye cake nahi laaye. Iske upar naam hi nahi likha hai kisika.”

The ‘Ghajini’ star opted for a black T-shirt with jeans. Meanwhile, Kiran looked radiant in a patterned dress.

The actor has a working birthday as he is busy with his new project ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’.

The film revolves around Down Syndrome and is set to release on Christmas.