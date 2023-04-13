The Anant Fellowship: Selected candidates to get financial help of Rs 7 lakh

The Anant Fellowship is an opportunity offered by the Anant National University (India’s First DesignX University) to undergraduate degree holders in any discipline.

The fellowship is a global programme that prepares and empowers solutionaries to design, build and preserve an equitable built environment. It is a one-year programme that has trained more than 150 fellows from across 6 continents and 18 countries.

Eligibility

To be eligible, an applicant must –

Hold an undergraduate degree in any discipline

Demonstrate commitment to improving the built environment

Have an understanding of the issues pertaining to the area of the built environment

Have a combination of good academic and extracurricular achievements

Note: Students in their final year may also apply. Applicants may with or without work experience may also apply

Benefits:

The candidates selected for fellowship are eligible to receive a need-based scholarship between 25% to 100% on tuition and other benefits. Also, the candidates will receive a tuition fee of INR 5 lakh* and an accommodation fee of INR 2 lakh*

*Note – Applicable for the AY 2023-24 cohort.

Documents needed for the Anant Fellowship:

Updated Curriculum Vitae/Resume

Copy of degree certificate(s)

Passport size photo

How can you apply?

Important Dates of Anant Fellowship:

Round One Application Deadline – 31 January 2023

Round Two Application Deadline – 30 April 2023

Round Three Application Deadline – 31 July 2023

Note – The date mentioned above is tentative and may change at the discretion of the provider.

Selection Criteria:

The selection will be done on a mutual balance fit of need and merit analysed through the laid down stages of:

Application Review

Telephonic Interview

Personal Interview

The successful applicants will be invited for two rounds of interviews.

One-on-one telephonic interview with a member of the programme team

Personal Interview with a panel from the university including the programme director and other faculty members

Contact Details:

Anant National University

Sanskardham Campus,

Bopal Ghuma Sanand Road,

Ahmedabad – 382115, Gujarat, India

Phone Number – (+91) 8140213399, (+91) 2717 302063; (+91) 8141033344

Email Id – [email protected]

Deadline of Anant Fellowship:

31-Jul-2023

(Source: buddy4study.com)