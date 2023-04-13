The Anant Fellowship: Selected candidates to get financial help of Rs 7 lakh

The Anant Fellowship is an opportunity offered by the Anant National University (India’s First DesignX University) to undergraduate degree holders in any discipline.
The fellowship is a global programme that prepares and empowers solutionaries to design, build and preserve an equitable built environment. It is a one-year programme that has trained more than 150 fellows from across 6 continents and 18 countries.
The candidates selected for fellowship are eligible to receive a need-based scholarship between 25% to 100% on tuition and other benefits.
Eligibility
To be eligible, an applicant must –
- Hold an undergraduate degree in any discipline
- Demonstrate commitment to improving the built environment
- Have an understanding of the issues pertaining to the area of the built environment
- Have a combination of good academic and extracurricular achievements
Note: Students in their final year may also apply. Applicants may with or without work experience may also apply
Benefits:
- The candidates selected for fellowship are eligible to receive a need-based scholarship between 25% to 100% on tuition and other benefits. Also, the candidates will receive a tuition fee of INR 5 lakh* and an accommodation fee of INR 2 lakh*
*Note – Applicable for the AY 2023-24 cohort.
Documents needed for the Anant Fellowship:
- Updated Curriculum Vitae/Resume
- Copy of degree certificate(s)
- Passport size photo
How can you apply?
Important Dates of Anant Fellowship:
- Round One Application Deadline – 31 January 2023
- Round Two Application Deadline – 30 April 2023
- Round Three Application Deadline – 31 July 2023
Note – The date mentioned above is tentative and may change at the discretion of the provider.
Selection Criteria:
The selection will be done on a mutual balance fit of need and merit analysed through the laid down stages of:
- Application Review
- Telephonic Interview
- Personal Interview
- The successful applicants will be invited for two rounds of interviews.
- One-on-one telephonic interview with a member of the programme team
- Personal Interview with a panel from the university including the programme director and other faculty members
Contact Details:
- Anant National University
Sanskardham Campus,
Bopal Ghuma Sanand Road,
Ahmedabad – 382115, Gujarat, India
Phone Number – (+91) 8140213399, (+91) 2717 302063; (+91) 8141033344
Email Id – [email protected]
Deadline of Anant Fellowship:
- 31-Jul-2023
(Source: buddy4study.com)