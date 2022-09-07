Students to earn two degrees in Australia and India with MoU between University of Sydney and JGU

Students to earn two degrees in Australia and India with MoU between University of Sydney and JGU

Sonipat: New agreements between the University of Sydney and O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) will give business students the opportunity to divide their studies between Australia and India.

Students studying for a Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons), a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) or a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Finance and Entrepreneurship at JGU in Sonipat will spend two years at the Indian institution before travelling to Australia for another two years to complete the University of Sydney Business School’s undergraduate commerce degree. Students will be awarded a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Sydney on successful completion and may also apply to be awarded their degree from JGU.

On completion of two years of study at the University of Sydney, participating students may be eligible to take advantage of the Australian Government’s Post-Study Work stream visa to remain in Australia and undertake paid employment for a further two years.

The agreements were signed on Wednesday (September 7) at JGU in Sonipat, northern India, by the University of Sydney’s Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Mark Scott, Vice-President (External Engagement) Kirsten Andrews, JGU’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor C. Raj Kumar, and Registrar, Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik.

Professor Scott is in India to further strengthen the University’s engagement with the nation and to participate in the Australia India Leadership Dialogue. He said the partnership with JGU reflected the vital importance of Australia’s relationship with India and the University of Sydney’s commitment to providing opportunities for India’s talented students.

“As the world begins to open up once again, it is more important than ever to offer students immersive international experiences,” he said.

“We’re thrilled to be working with O.P. Jindal Global University to give students the chance to earn two degrees in just four years and experience university life in Sydney. We know these students will enrich our community enormously.”

The Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University Professor C. Raj Kumar said: “The agreement with the University of Sydney is part of a larger effort to expand and deepen ties between India and Australia.

“It is the endeavour of JGU to ensure the best global opportunities for our students. The agreement with the University of Sydney will enable our students to gain from this unique experience, which will allow them to pursue two degree programs and benefit from the university experience in India and Australia, enriching their career prospects internationally.”

The University of Sydney Business School’s Bachelor of Commerce offers hands-on learning experiences, work placement opportunities and a strong commercial grounding in business, with majors available across subjects including Innovation and Entrepreneurship, International Business, Management and Leadership, and more.

The Business School’s Deputy Dean (Students and External Partnerships), Professor Suresh Cuganesan, said the partnership would equip students with the knowledge, skills and global outlook necessary to thrive in the workforce of the future.

“The University of Sydney is ranked first in Australia and fourth in the world for graduate employability,” he said. “This agreement will help graduates launch careers and succeed on a global scale, and reflects the deepening ties between our two great countries.”