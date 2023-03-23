National Overseas Scholarship Scheme: Apply to get huge financial help

National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for SC 2023-24 is an initiative of the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India for students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Denotified Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribae, Landless Agricultural Labourer and Traditional Artisan categories.

The scheme provides financial assistance to students for pursuing a master’s or Ph.D. degree abroad in institutions/ universities accredited by the Government authorized body of the country in any field of study. The selected candidates will receive an annual maintenance allowance of USD 15,400 and other benefits.

Eligibility of National Overseas Scholarship Scheme:

To be eligible, an applicant must –

Be below 35 years of age as on the first day of April for selection year

Belong to Scheduled Castes (SC)/Denotified Nomadic Tribes, Semi-Nomadic Tribes/Landless Agricultural Labourers/Traditional Artisans

Be willing to pursue a master’s level course and Ph.D. degree abroad

Have obtained at least 60% marks or equivalent grade in relevant master’s degree (For Ph.D. applicants)

Have obtained at least 60% marks or equivalent grade in relevant bachelor’s degree (For Master’s applicants)

Have an annual family income not exceeding INR 8,00,000 per annum

Note – In case a student has completed a Bachelor of Engineering after completing diploma (lateral entry to 2nd year), the percentage of marks obtained in the Bachelor’s degree will be taken into account.

Benefits of National Overseas Scholarship Scheme:

The prescribed financial assistance will be provided upto completion of

the course/research or the following period, whichever is earlier:

D. degree – 4 years

Master’s degree – 3 years

Tuition fees – Actual as charged

Visa fees – Actual visa fees in INR (Indian Rupees)

Medical Insurance Premium – Actual as charged

Incidental Journey Allowance & Equipment Allowance – 20 US Dollars for each or its equivalent in Indian Rupees (INR)

Air Passage –

The awardees shall be allowed to purchase air tickets (from the nearest Airport to their Hometown in India to the nearest place to the educational institution and back to India) from the three authorized travel agents viz. Balmer Lawrie & Company Limited (BLCL), Ashok Travels & Tours (ATT), Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) with the condition that the ticket purchased must be of economy class/shortest route on the date of booking.

The choice of the travel agent for booking the ticket is left open to the awardees. No Booking charges/excess baggage/cancellation charges & other add-ons will be reimbursed to awardees.

The awardees will claim reimbursement of airfare from their respective Indian Mission abroad after joining the University and providing a joining report from University.

Return tickets will be booked by Indian Mission abroad as per clause 11(iii).

Note –

The Contingency allowance is allowed for books/ essential apparatus/ study tour/ travel costs for attending the subject-related conferences, workshops etc./ typing and binding of thesis etc.

The fees charged by the university/ institutions that are directly related to the studies of the scholarship awardees such as student service fees, student amenity fees, student service and amenity Fees, registration fees, examination fees, enrollment fees, library fees etc. However, the fee for English or any other language course either before joining the course or during the course is not allowed.

The awardees are permitted to supplement their prescribed allowances by undertaking research/ teaching assistantship.

Second or coach class railway fare from the port of disembarkation to the place of study and back. In case of far-flung places not connected by rail, bus fare(s) from the place of residence to the nearest railway station, the actual charge of crossing by ferry, airfare to the nearest railcum-air station and/or second class railway fare by the shortest route to the port of embarkation and back will be permissible.

The mode of disbursement of above listed financial assistance will be decided by the Government of India and Indian Missions abroad.

In case a selected student pursuing research visits India for study/ research purposes under the NOS scheme with approval from the respective Indian Mission and concerned University, the rate of maintenance allowances etc. in India will be applicable as per the rate under the National Fellowship Scheme for Scheduled Castes (SC) implemented by Ministry of SJ&E.

Documents needed for the scholarship:

Caste/ category certificate

Date of birth certificate

Photograph

Scanned signature

Current address proof

Permanent address proof

Qualifying marksheet/ degree

Valid document regarding admission to Foreign University

Income certificate of all family members contributing to the household issued by a Revenue Officer, not below the rank of “Tehsildar”

Employer’s NOC certificate (if the applicant is employed)

In case of selection of the candidate, then issued Provisional Award Letter under the scheme of National Overseas Scholarship for SC etc. The applicant is required to submit the following –

Attestation form

Copy of passport

Self Declaration/Undertaking regarding total annual family income

Self-declaration regarding any pending case/non-conviction of offence

How can you apply?

Important Dates

Application Start Date – 1st February 2023

Application Closing Date – 31st March 2023

Selection Criteria:

There will be only two rounds of selection. For every cycle of selection, a merit list of the eligible candidates shall be drawn up based on their rank, as per the latest available QS ranking of the foreign universities/ institutions from where the candidate has received the offer of admission and scholarships.

The candidates holding an offer letter from the higher ranked University/ Institution will be ranked higher in the merit list.

In case of a tie between the QS rankings of two or more candidates, their position in merit will be decided based on the marks/ grades secured by the candidate in the qualifying examination for the higher studies for which the scholarship has been applied for.

Terms and Conditions:

30% of the awards for each year shall be earmarked for women candidates.

No request for a change of Institution/University will be entertained. In case the selected candidate desires to change the course or university, the applicant can apply afresh in the next available round.

Modification/Relaxation in the guidelines of the Schemes of National Overseas Scholarship for SC etc.

No more than two children of the same parents/guardians will be eligible for a scholarship under this scheme.

Before filling the form, the selection procedure provided in the Scheme Guidelines 2022-23, available in the portal, may be referred to.

New Applicants applying for the Scholarship for the first time need to register under the ‘Student Register Form’ under the login tab. The applicant is required to provide accurate information while filling the form. After successful login details, a text message will be sent to the registered e-mail address.

The email address and password entered by the applicant will be the user-id and password respectively for filling of the application form. The same login-id and password will be used for any query/information from the Department.

In case of selection of the candidate, the applicant is required to submit the Attestation form and other documents as sought by the Department.

The selected candidates who have already secured admission to foreign universities/ institutions will be issued a provisional award of scholarship letters.

The candidates who have obtained an unconditional offer of admission from one of the foreign institutions/ universities which are in the list of top 500 ranked institutions/ universities from the academic session 2022-23 and onward will be considered for award of scholarship for studying in that Institution/University subject to fulfilment of other eligibility conditions of the Scheme.

Contact Details:

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Department of Social Justice and Empowerment

Government of India

Room no. 202, 2nd-floor C-wing, Shastri Bhawan

New Delhi, Delhi – 110001

Deadline of National Overseas Scholarship Scheme:

31-Mar-2023

