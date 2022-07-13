IDFC FIRST Bank Scholarship: Deadline for online application ending shortly, apply now

IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship is a scholarship programme run by IDFC FIRST Bank to support MBA students enrolled into the first year of a two-year full-time MBA course in the academic session 2022-24. The students selected for this scholarship programme are awarded Rs 1 lakh per year to cover the tuition fees of their MBA programme.

IDFC FIRST Bank was founded by the merger of IDFC Bank and Capital FIRST in December 2018. The Bank provides a range of financial solutions to individuals, small businesses and corporates. IDFC FIRST Bank has a nationwide presence and operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and other banking segments. The scholarship programme forms part of its CSR initiative for the year of 2022-23. Till date, more than 900 MBA students have been awarded this scholarship from 150+ colleges across India.

Eligibility for IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship:

IDFC FIRST Bank Scholarship applicants must fulfil the following eligibility criteria:

The applicants must be Indian Nationals residing in India only.

Applicable for students enrolled in the first year of the 2-year MBA program of starting batch of current financial year.

Applicants should be enrolled in any of the MBA colleges mentioned in the list attached in the ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ section below.

The gross annual family income of the applicants from all sources should be less than or equal to INR 6 lakhs per annum.

Candidates should be 35 years of age or younger at the date of application.

Benefits of IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship:

The selected MBA students will be awarded a scholarship sum of Rs 2,00,000 (Rs 1 lakh/year) over the duration of their 2 years MBA program.

Documents needed for IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship:

Below is the list of documents that need to be uploaded before the final submission of the application form:

Personal Information documents:

Applicant’s photograph

Identity Proof (Aadhar Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License)

Admission related documents:

Admission Proof (With name of institution, admission year and batch)

Copy of Fee Receipt

Academic record documents:

Copy of Graduation marksheet/passing certificate

Income Proof (any one):

Copy of Salary Slip (Parents)

Copy of Income Tax Returns (Form 16A)

Income Certificate issued by relevant government authority (Tehsildar or Magistrate)

Other Documents (If applicable):

Disability certificate

Loan sanction letter

Death certificate, if there is a death of the sole earning member of the immediate family

Document of any other scholarships received for pursuing MBA

How can you apply for IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship?

Visit the official website of IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship application form page.

Click on the ‘Start Application’ button to begin the application process.

Fill in the required details in the online scholarship application form.

Upload the required documents.

If all the details filled in by the applicant are correctly showing on the preview screen, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process.

Deadline of IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship: