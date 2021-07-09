Vitamin D supplement beneficial, Reduces mortality in Covid-19 patients: Study

New Delhi: Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, has several proved benefits including keeping bones healthy, reducing depression, improve metabolism and protect the skin.

However, a recent study claims that Vitamin D could be beneficial in improving the outcomes of treatment in Covid-19 patients in terms of reduced mortality and ICU admission.

The study that has been done by R Pal, M Banerjee, SK Bhadada, AJ Shetty, B Singh and A Vyas collectively, pooled data from 13 studies and retrieved from 2,933 COVID-19 patients.

Following are the some of the key points of the study:

Vitamin D has helped in the better recovery of COVID-19 patients.

It can be used as an effective enhancing treatment in patients who are hospitalized with COVID.

More than the prescribed amount of standard dose of Vitamin D can lead to toxicity and must be avoided.

Other than an improvement in immunity the use of Vitamin D has also shown a drop in cytokine storm.

It is beneficial for a person because when cytokines raises, the immune activity become too abundant which might lead the immune system unable to stop itself and start attacking healthy cells.

The report was published by PGIMER (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh) doctors in the Journal of Endocrinological Investigation titled, Vitamin D supplementation and clinical outcomes in COVID-19: A systematic review and meta-analysis.

What is Cytokine ?

These are the cells that are important in the development and regulation of immune system cells. These are small glyco proteins produced by various types of cells throughout the body. Upon its release, it can promote a wide range of functions, some of which involve the control of cell multiplication and differentiation processes, autocrine, paracrine and/or endocrine activity, as well as regulating immune and inflammatory responses.

What is Cytokine Storm ?

Cytokine storm is characterized by hyper production of an array of pro-inflammatory cytokines and is closely associated with poor prognosis. These excessively secreted pro-inflammatory cytokines initiate different inflammatory signaling pathways via their receptors on immune and tissue cells, resulting in complicated medical symptoms including fever, capillary leak syndrome, disseminated intravascular coagulation, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and multi-organ failure, ultimately leading to death in the most severe cases.