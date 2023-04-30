India sees decline in Covid-19 cases, active cases at 49,015

Advertisement

New Delhi: India on Sunday reported 5,874 fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases stand at 49,015, according to Union health ministry data.

On Saturday, the country saw a slight decline with 7,171 covid cases, while the number of active cases reported was 51,314.

With 25 Covid fatalities, have also been reported in one day lodging the total number of fatalities to 5,31,533.

The active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, according to the ministry’s website.

With 8,148 recoveries, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,43,64,841. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent.

The number of covid tests done during the previous day was 1,77,281. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

In the past 24 hours, Covid-19 deaths have been reported from Uttar Pradesh, including one each from Lucknow, Meerut, Agra and Sultanpur.

As many as 462 people tested positive across the state, including 59 from Lucknow. However, 716 patients recovered across the state.

In Lucknow, a 34-year-old Covid-positive woman who died on Saturday was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences with hypothyroidism.

The previous Covid death in Lucknow was reported on April 18 when a 46-year-old woman admitted to King George’s Medical University had died.

Earlier on April 15, a 68-year-old Covid-positive male patient who was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences had died.

The total number of deaths among Covid-positive patients has reached 2,705 in Lucknow.