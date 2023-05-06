India reports 2,961 new covid cases, active tally at 30,041

New Delhi: India on Saturday recorded 2,961 new covid infections in the last 24 hours, while the active case count to 30,041 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the country saw an increase with 3,611 covid cases, while the number of active cases reported was 33,232.

With 14 fatalities, the death toll has increased to 5,31,659, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,05,550 and active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections.

The number of covid tests done during the previous day was 1,39,814. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday announced that COVID-19 is now an established and ongoing health issue which no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

The WHO said that Covid 19 would no longer classify the coronavirus pandemic as a public health emergency. This was after more than three years that the designation was changed.

As per reports, the WHO Director-General after taking into consideration the advice offered by the Committee regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic determined that COVID-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), reads a statement by WHO.