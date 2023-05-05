COVID-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern: WHO

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday announced that COVID-19 is now an established and ongoing health issue which no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

The WHO said that Covid 19 would no longer classify the coronavirus pandemic as a public health emergency. This was after more than three years that the designation was changed.

As per reports, the WHO Director-General after taking into consideration the advice offered by the Committee regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic determined that COVID-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), reads a statement by WHO.

“I declare covid-19 over as a global health emergency,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference in Geneva, reported The Washington Post.

It is to be noted that the WHO declared the pandemic a public health emergency of international concern on January. 30, 2020. It remained in this designation with the global health organization’s highest level of alarm, for more than three years.

The Covid 19 virus has claimed more than 6.9 million lives, according to the WHO — and more than 1 million in the United States alone.