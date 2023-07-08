Vodafone Idea discontinues Rs 99 plan from one circle

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom company in the country, has removed the Rs 99 plan from the circle of Haryana. Earlier, the telcos modified the benefits of the Rs 99 plan in Mumbai, Gujarat and Delhi. Vi has reduced the validity of the Rs 99 plan from 28 days to 15 days in these circles. It is very evident that Vi is trying to boost its average revenue per user (ARPU) and is currently testing different scenarios.

With the removal of the Rs 99 plan, the customers in Haryana don’t have any plan under Rs 100 to recharge with anymore. Vodafone Idea’s Rs 99 plan offers a talk time of Rs 99 along with 200MB of 4G data. It has a validity of 28 days.

The telco has removed it from its offerings entirely, and now the cheapest recharge that an Vi customer can make to keep his/her SIM card active is the Rs 155 plan.

The feedback and the reaction from the customers will determine what the telco does next with the Rs 99 plan.

Vi’s ARPU stood at Rs 135 during both Q3 and Q4 of FY23. The move would certainly bump up the ARPU marginally and would allow revenue maximisation. But this also poses a risk for Vi to lose more customers.

Vodafone Idea’s CEO, Akshaya Moondra, had said that they are planning to launch 5G, but for that, they need to get funding and equipment orders in place. If the Rs 99 plan is also not available in your circle, do let us know in the comments. It is very necessary for Vi to add subscribers and improve revenues to make a comeback.