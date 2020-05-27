UP units seek 5 lakh workers from skill mapping bank

Lucknow, May 27 (IANS) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s efforts have started paying rich dividends and some industrial units in the state have sought five lakh skilled workers from the skill mapping data bank.

According to the official spokesman, the Chief Minister had directed that up to ten skilled workers should be employed in various industrial units as part of man power strengthening.

Addressing a meeting of Team 11 on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that entrepreneurs should be provided with all facility and the supply chain should be cleared so that industrial units can start functioning at the earliest.

The spokesman said, “We are getting demand for manpower in the skilled and unskilled sectors. We are also arranging for training of migrant workers in these units and they will be given a stipend too.”

The spokesman said that the demand for five lakh workers was encouraging because the state government was determined to ensure employment for all migrant workers in the state.

Adityanath said, “Every unit — big or small — will be needing manpower and we have to work overtime to ensure that migrant workers get the jobs they are suited for.”