Twitter asks some employees to come back after firing them

Twitter is reportedly calling back some of the employees who lost their jobs recently after Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition.

As per reports, some employees who were laid off by mistake are being asked to return to the office. These people were mistakenly let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build new features Musk envisions,” said people familiar with the moves.

Around 3,700 employees lost their job on Friday after Twitter fired them via email as a way to cut costs following Musk’s acquisition. While, many employees were made aware of the laid-off after their access to company-wide systems, like email and Slack, were suddenly suspended.

Now, the company is asking some of the fired employees to return and this shows how rushed and chaotic the process was. A Twitter spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment. Twitter’s plan to hire back workers was previously reported by Platformer.

Elon Musk had also fired top executives including CEO Parag cuts Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde on his first day in office.

When asked about the reaon behind the mass laid-off, Musk wrote, “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.”

After the laid-off, Twitter has reportedly nearly 3,700 employees remaining in office. The remaining employees are being asked to work nearly 12 hours a day and 7 days a week by their managers in order to meet the new deadline set by Elon Musk. Photos of employee sleeping on floor have also emerged on the internet. This shows the pressure the employees are facing now.

Musk has announced that the Twitter users will be charged $8 a month for Blue subscription. This will come into effect soon. The microblogging site is also planning to make changes in the Blue verification process.

(Source: Bloomberg)