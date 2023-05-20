This Airtel plan offers 60GB of data with 30 days validity

Bharti Airtel has a Rs 509 plan that comes with a lump sum amount of 60GB data with 30 days validity. This plan also offers additional benefits for users including a truly unlimited 5G data offer.

Airtel has deployed its 5G in more than 3000 cities in India. The telco aims to cover entire India with its 5G by the end of March 2024. Note that you must have a 5G smartphone to begin with to get the 5G offer.

Let’s check out the benefits of the prepaid plan that we are talking about.

Bharti Airtel Rs 509 Plan

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 509 plan comes with 60GB of lump-sum data. The plan also offers unlimited voice calling and 300 SMSes for a validity of 1 month. Note that one-month validity means that users will have to recharge again on the same date next month.

The subscribers of this plan have a 5G phone and live under the 5G coverage of Bharti Airtel, then they can get are also eligible to get unlimited 5G data.

There are other such prepaid plans offered by Bharti Airtel where users get data in a lump-sum manner for the short term.

The additional benefits of the Rs 509 plan include access to Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. However, the plan does not offer any over-the-top (OTT) benefits.

Airtel also has a Rs 489 plan that also comes with a validity of 30 days, unlimited 5G data offer and additional benefits. But with the Rs 489 plan, users get 50GB of lump-sum data. There is also unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS bundled with the plan.

