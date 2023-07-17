Stock Market: Broader markets outperform, Nifty, Sensex trade flat

Stock Market: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened higher on the first trading day of the week. The Sensex opened 96.35 points, or 0.15 percent, higher at 66,157.25. whereas the Nifty 50 gained 33.20 points, or 0.17 percent, to 19597.70. By 9:30, the Sensex was up 15.01 points, and the Nifty gained 13.50 points.

Adani stocks jumped at the open today, as Adani Enterprises gained right around 2%, while Adani Ports rose 1.30 percent on the NSE.

Broader markets were outflanking key indices, as all records were exchanging green during the initial session. Nifty Smallcap 50 and Clever Smallcap 100 bounced 0.70 percent, while Clever Microcap 250 acquired 0.84 percent, Nifty Smallcap 250 hopped 0.65 percent, and Nifty Midsmallcap 400 acquired 0.46 percent. India Vix climbed 5.96 percent.

Except for the Nifty Bank, financial services, and private bank indices, which were all flat in red, all sectors were trading in green. Metal gained 0.53 percent, Nifty FMCG gained 0.51 percent, Nifty Media gained 1.03 percent, Pharma gained 0.57 percent, and IT gained 0.46 percent.

Adani Endeavours, Apollo Clinics, Adani Ports, LTIMindtree, Dr. Reddy, Wipro, Britannia, Bajaj Auto, and BPCL were the top gainers towards the beginning of the day’s session.

On the other hand, the biggest losers were Eicher Motors, ONGC, HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, Hindalco, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and SBI Life.