SpiceJet to operate new flights between India and Bangladesh

New Delhi: SpiceJet will operate eight new international flights between India and Bangladesh, under the air bubble agreement, from November 5.

The airline announced the addition of Chittagong as its 11th international destination, and will operate non-stop flights between Kolkata and Chittagong four times a week.

Furthermore, the airline will operate flights on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi, Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata and Chennai-Dhaka-Chennai sectors.

SpiceJet said it will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes.

“We have always witnessed good demand on our flights to Bangladesh and we are confident that our new flights will bring smooth connectivity for the passengers travelling on these routes,” said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.

(IANS)