Shares Of HDFC Bank Surges To A Record High On Robust Q3 Earnings

By IANS
HDFC Bank shares
Image Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Shares of HDFC Bank surged to a record high on Monday on the back of strong earnings reported for the October-December quarter.

Its shares on the BSE touched an all-time high of Rs 1,503 per share. The bank’s stock price, however, is off highs now, and around 12.20 p.m., the scrip was trading Rs 1,483.40, higher by Rs 17.05 or 1.16 per cent from its previous close.

On Saturday, the lending major reported an 18.1 per cent increase in standalone net profit for the quarter ended December 31 of FY21 on a year-on-year basis.

The bank’s net profit for the third quarter of FY21 rose to Rs 8,758.3 crore on a year-on-year basis.

The bank’s net revenues (net interest income plus other income) grew to Rs 23,760.8 crore during the period under review from Rs 20,842.2 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

You might also like
Business

Flipkart Introduces SuperCoin Pay Across 5,000 partner stores

Business

Diesel And Petrol Prices Rise In Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Details Here

Business

22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

Business

Samsung Confident About Boosting Smartphone Sales Through Galaxy S21 Series In 2021

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.