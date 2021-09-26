September 26: Check the gold price today in your city

Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Gold price today is Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar has remained constant for 22 carat and 24 carat.

As on September 26, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 47,470 per 10 grams for 24 Carat and while 22 Carat is recorded at Rs 43,570 per 10 grams in the city.

On the other hand, the silver price has decreased in Bhubaneswar. Silver is priced at Rs 59,900 in Bhubaneswar today.

The gold rates at various important cities in India are as follows:

