Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices rose on Monday with the BSE Sensex gaining over 370 points to trade well above the 36,000 mark,

The gains were in line with the positive trade in the Asian indices, analysts said.

Surge in index heavyweight Reliance Industries’ shares also supported the indices. RIL touched a record high Rs 1,833.10 per share on Monday. Its market capitalisation crossed Rs 11.60 lakh crore.

At 10.26 a.m., its shares were trading at Rs 1,828.75, higher by Rs 41.25 or 2.31 per cent from its previous close.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 36,400.22, higher by 378.80 points or 1.05 per cent from the previous close of 36,021.42.

It opened at 36,313.46 and touched an intra-day high of 36,466.95 and a low of 36,254.02 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 10,741.35, higher by 134 points or 1.26 per cent from its previous close.

