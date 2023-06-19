Porsche and Microsoft join hands to unveil limited edition Xbox Series Xs

Automaker Porsche and Microsoft have partnered to launch a limited edition of Xbox Series Xs. The limited edition of the Xbox is launched in order to mark the 75th anniversary of Porsche. Both companies have worked together to introduce 6 colour schemes of the Xbox. These colour schemes honour iconic Porsche racecar liveries from the past, reported carscoops.

The six Xbox color schemes honour three liveries from Le Mans featured on the 917 including the 1970s Salzburg and Hippie liveries and 1971’s Pink Pig, the 1978 Porsche Racing Edition ((cough Martini cough) on the 935/78, the Blue, Orange and White livery on the 1998 911 GT1 and lastly the company’s most recent Le Mans competitor, the 963 wore.

The liveries will be found on the outside of the Xbox hardware as well as on the wireless controllers. However, these special editions of the Xbox will not be for sale. They will raffle off as a part of sweepstakes which is limited for Porsche Fans (open until October 8). The sweepstakes will be available for customers of the US, UK & Germany.

“To mark our 75th anniversary, Porsche is thrilled to team up with Xbox to design custom, limited-edition gaming consoles to continue inspiring gamers to dream – both virtually and in the real world,” said Vice President of Marketing of Porsche Cars North America, In., Ayesha Coker.