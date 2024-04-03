Petrol Diesel Prices Today: Rates remain unchanged in Bhubaneswar on April 3

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On April 2, 2024, petrol has been priced at Ra 101.06 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.61 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the prices of petrol and diesel have also dropped in the last 24 hours. On April 3, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.24 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.81 per litre.

Petrol rates in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai

Diesel rates in important cities of India have been recorded as follows: