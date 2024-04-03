Gold price in India: Rates hike by Rs 160 for 24 carat, 22 carat on April 3

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On April 3, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,820 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 63,040 in India. The rate of gold in India has hiked by Rs 160 in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the price of the yellow metal has remained constant in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost 63,820, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,500.

Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India. They are as follows:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 63,970 Rs 58,650 Mumbai Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Chennai Rs 68,020 Rs 62,350 Kolkata Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Hyderabad Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Bangalore Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500 Bhubaneswar Rs 63,820 Rs 58,500

Silver price in India: The rate of silver has also hiked in India in the last 24 hours. On April 3, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 75,700 per kilogram. The rate of silver today has increased by Rs 1600 in the last 24 hours.