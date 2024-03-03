Petrol and diesel rates today: Prices hike marginally in Bhubaneswar on March 3

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel have increased marginally in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On March 3, 2024, petrol costs Rs 103.63 per litre while diesel has been priced at Rs 95.18 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the petrol and diesel rates have also increased marginally in the last 24 hours. On March 3, petrol has been priced at Rs 103.71 per litre while diesel costs Rs 95.25 per litre.

The rates of petrol in major cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs. 96.72 per litre

Kolkata: Rs. 106.03 per litre

Mumbai: Rs. 106.31 per litre

Chennai: Rs. 102.63 per litre

Delhi: Rs. 89.62 per litre

Kolkata: Rs. 92.76 per litre

Mumbai: Rs. 94.27 per litre

Chennai: Rs. 94.24 per litre

