Petrol And Diesel Rates Remains Stable For Second Consecutive Day In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel remained same for consecutive two days in Smart city Bhubaneswar.

On Saturday petrol price recorded Rs 81.60/ L while diesel price recorded Rs 76.68/L.

The difference in the price of fuel in different places is related to the tax imposed by the respective states.

Primarily fuel prices are directly related to crude oil prices. It is so because crude oil is refined to obtain petrol, diesel and other products.

