Petrol And Diesel Prices Today: Rates drop slightly in Bhubaneswar on April 21

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have decreased slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On April 21, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.06 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 92.64 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the prices of petrol and diesel have remained same in the last 24 hours. On April 21, 2024, petrol costs Rs 101.14 per litre while diesel cost has been recorded at Rs 92.72 per litre.

Rates of petrol in major cities of Odisha have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 101.06 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Rates of diesel in major cities of Odisha have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 92.64 per litre in Bhubaneswar

