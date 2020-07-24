Petrol prices today
Petrol And Diesel Prices In Bhubaneswar Remain Steady For 5th Consecutive Day

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:The rising petrol and diesel rates have paused after a long time in capital city of Odisha. This has brought a much-needed respite in the vehicle owners of the city. The Fuel prices have maintained a constancy for 5th consecutive day in Bhubaneswar.

As on Friday, petrol recorded Rs 81.01 per liter while Diesel recorded Rs 79.73 per litre.

The rates of fuel has significantly increased in the past weeks due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prices of petrol today in metros across India are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in metros across India are as follows:

