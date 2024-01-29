Petrol and diesel prices remain same in Bhubaneswar Today; Check rates

On January 29, the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 103.01 per litre, while diesel price is recorded at Rs 94.58 per litre in Bhubaneswar.

Petrol and diesel prices
Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain steady in Bhubaneswar on January 29, 2024. On Monday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.01 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.58 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have witnessed a minor decrease today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.54 per litre. Similarly, diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.10 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • New Delhi: Rs. 96.72 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs. 106.03 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs. 106.31 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs. 102.63 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • New Delhi: Rs. 89.62 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs. 92.76 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs. 94.27 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs. 94.24 per litre

