Petrol and diesel prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar today, check prices here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have remained constant in capital city Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The petrol price has been recorded at Rs 103.19 while the diesel price was recorded at Rs 94.76 respectively.

The rates of petrol and diesel have increased in silver city Cuttack. the petrol price has risen from Rs 103.58 to Rs 103.75. While, the diesel price has risen from Rs 95.13 to Rs 95.30.

The highest rate of petrol and diesel in Odisha, have been recorded in Malkangiri with petrol rate at Rs 108.92, and diesel at Rs 100.29. The prices are the same as yesterday.

The petrol price in various major cities of India have seen slight difference. The petrol price in New Delhi is Rs 96.72. Mumbai has recorded the petrol rate at Rs 106.31. Meanwhile petrol rate in Chennai is Rs 102.63. Petrol costs Rs 106.03 in Kolkata.

The diesel prices have registered minimal change in various major cities of the country. Chennai has recorded the diesel price at Rs 94.24. The diesel rate in Kolkata is Rs 92.76. Mumbai has recorded diesel rates at Rs 94.27. Diesel rate in New Delhi is Rs 89.62.