Petrol And Diesel Price Remains Constant In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Rates

By KalingaTV Bureau
Image Credit: India.com

Bhubaneswar: The price of fuel remained consecutively constant for the second day in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Today, the petrol price recorded at Rs 93.56 per litre and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 90.98 per litre.

On Wednesday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 93.56 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 90.98 per litre.

Petrol price in various metros across India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel price in various metros across India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

