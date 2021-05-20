Petrol And Diesel Price Remains Constant In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Rates

Bhubaneswar: The price of fuel remained consecutively constant for the second day in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Today, the petrol price recorded at Rs 93.56 per litre and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 90.98 per litre.

On Wednesday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 93.56 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 90.98 per litre.

