Over 3 lakh sites now has 5G Network in India

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, has announced that over 3 lakh 5G sites in 714 districts across India now have 5G network.

Currently, Bharti Airtel and Jio are the two telecom operators who are rolling out the 5G services across the country. This feat has been achieved within only 10 months of launch of the service.

The Union Telecom Minister took to social media platform Koo to announce this remarkable feat and said, “The world’s fastest 5G rollout continues. Over 3 lakh 5G sites installed in 714 districts.”

The 5G service was launched in India on October 1 last year. According to the data shared by the minister, over 3 lakh sites have been installed with 5G service within 10 months of launch.

The first 1 lakh sites were installed with 5G network within five months and 2 lakh sites within eight months of the launch of the service, shows the official data.

IT minister and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 5G site at Gangotri in May, which marked the 2-lakh site for 5G network. Over 600 districts in the country were covered within 200 days of rollout, which is one of the fastest in the world, Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan had said in April.

According to Ericsson Mobility Report, 5G subscriptions in India are estimated to have reached about 10 million by 2022 end and could account for about 57 percent of mobile subscriptions in the country by the end of 2028, making it “the fastest growing” 5G region globally.