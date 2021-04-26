Next Generation Honda HR-V Hybrid SUV Specifications Revealed

honda hrv hybrid 2021
Image Credits: Twitter/ Auto Express

The latest generation of new Honda HR-V SUV has been unveiled by the company and we are in awe about its specifications.

The new HR-V is powered by the Honda’s e:HEV hybrid technology. The next generation of the SUV gets a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine and is coupled with an electric motor. The SUV generates a power of 129 bhp and 254 Nm of torque.

The top end of the SUV is expected to get a all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. In terms of size, the Honda HR-V gets Bulkier and the design looks sharper than its predecessor.

On the front the HR-V gets a hexagonal grille with LED headlamps at both sides. The headlamps are paired with LED DRLs on both sides. The rear of the vehicle gets a split LED tail lights.

The 2021 HR-V gets a new interior with the infotainment system placed at the centre. The vehicle gets a seven-inch TFT screen which shows instrument cluster.

Other features of the vehicle include adaptive cruise control, lane assist, automatic emergency bracking, blind-spot monitoring, automatic high beam etc.

The cabin of the vehicle gets a black themed touch with a panoramic glass roof.

The HR-V gets four driving modes i.e. Sport, Normal, Econ and B. The Mode B can be selected to experience a pure EV like experience.

The next generation of Honda HR-V was revealed in February 2021. The vehicle is expected to hit the global markets in late 2021.

