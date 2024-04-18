Most Premium Vodafone Idea plan for postpaid users offers unlimited data, calls and bunch of OTT plans

Vodafone Idea is one of the preferred telecom service providers in India that is opted by mobile users. Vodafone Idea offers some amazing postpaid plans for its users. The service provider offers monthly rental plans of Rs 1101 (RED X 1101) and this is the most premium plan for postpaid users. This plan offers multiple benefits which include unlimited calls, unlimited data along with OTT subscriptions.

We have mentioned important details about the most premium Vodafone Idea (RED X 1101) plan below.

Users get unlimited Local, STD Calls from anywhere in India. On the other hand, there is a provision of special rates for ISD calls to 14 countries. Rates for countries are mentioned below. USA/Canada @ 50p/min

China/Hong Kong @ Rs 2/min

Bangladesh/UK @ Rs 3/min

Australia/Bhutan/Germany/Kuwait/Malaysia/Pakistan/Singapore/Thailand@ Rs 5/min

There is a provision for 3000 local, national and roaming (national) SMS without any cost. Speaking about data, users get unlimited data benfits in this plan. 5G usage is available in certain circles and that in Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab and Tamil Nadu on 5G handsets. There is a roaming pack for 7 days worth Rs 2999 that is included in the plan. Airport lounge access is also available in the plan.

When it comes to entertainment, we get 6 months Amazon Prime subscription at no extra cost. The Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription and SonyLIV Premium subscription for 12 months is available free of cost in this plan.

Note: The minimum period a user needs to take subscription of the offer is 180 days. The REDX plan is monthly plan and the monthly rental is Rs 1101+GST.