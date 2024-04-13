Vodafone Idea Rs 125 Prepaid Plan introduced, can be an excellent add-on plan

Vodafone Idea has introduced Rs 125 Prepaid Plan in India. This plan is an add-on plan and it offers mobile data for a validity of 28 days. Users should keep in mind that before using this Vodafone Idea plan users should have an active prepaid plan. The company had recently launched Rs 19 and Rs 49 prepaid plans. These plans by Vodafone Idea are expected to boost the revenue of the company.

Here are some details about the 125 Prepaid Plan.

VI Rs 125 Plan

The Vodafone Idea 125 Prepaid Plan is a data voucher and buyers should not confuse it with a base plan. They get 1 GB of daily data for 28 days. This means that there is a total of 28GB data included in the plan.

There are multiple data vouchers offered by Vodafone Idea for its customers. While some plans offer OTT benefits, some offer large amounts of data in their plans. Users are expected to choose the data plans according to their needs.

VI Rs 49 Plan

If you are one of those who are planning for a movie night or streaming an entire IPL game through mobile data, you can opt for the Rs 49 plan.

The Vodafone Idea Rs 49 Plan lapses at 11:59 PM of a particular day. This means that you should finish your pending work by the end of the day. The plan offers 20GB data till 11:59 PM of a particular day. The Rs 49 prepaid plan was initially introduced by Airtel and Jio followed the footsteps. The amount of data that we receive in the Vodafone Idea 125 Prepaid Plan is similar to that offered by Airtel as well as Jio.