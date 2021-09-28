Markets open on positive note and turn negative

By IANS
sensex up
Image Credit: IANS

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Tuesday opened on a positive note and turned negative during the morning trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 60,285.89 points and touched a high of 60,288.44 points. The Sensex touched a low of 59,899.57 points.

On Monday, the Sensex closed at 60,077.88 points.

The Sensex is trading at 60,018.98 points down by 58.9 points or 0.10 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,906.45 points after closing at 17,855.10 points.

The Nifty is trading at 17,849.90 points in the morning.

You might also like
Business

State

Check petrol and diesel prices in various cities on Tuesday

Business

Check the gold price today in your city

Business

Government data shows increase in jobs in 9 key sectors during April-June quarter

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy cialis cialis online