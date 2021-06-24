Mahindra XUV 700 Teaser reveals key feature of the SUV; debut confirmed in 2021

Mahindra and Mahindra have released the teaser video for its upcoming SUV ‘XUV 700’ today. The video was shared by official twitter handle of XUV 700 today.

In the video, which stretches for 25 seconds, Mahindra has revealed a key feature of the SUV. The XUV 700 which will be the premium SUV of the company will feature ‘Auto Booster Headlamps’ function.

The Auto Booster Headlamps will enhance the safety of the passengers when the vehicle is on the roads at night. To speak about the feature in a clear way, when the XUV 700 crosses a speed of 80kmph in the dark, the vehicle sensors automatically notice the speed and switch on extra lights. The extra lights of the vehicle help the driver to get a clear view of the road.

The teaser video ends with the official launch date of the SUV. The XUV 700 will launch in India in second half of 2021. The specific date for the launch of Mahindra’s upcoming SUV XUV 700 is yet to be released by the company.

According to various spy images teased on the internet, the XUV 700 gets a large infotainment touchscreen along with dual-screen dashboard.

In terms of engine specifications, the XUV 700 is expected to get two engine variants namely 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine and 2.2 litre turbo diesel engine. The SUV is expected to get manual and automatic variants. In terms of pricing, the vehicle is expected to be around Rs 15-25 lakhs.