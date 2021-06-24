Honda reveals the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, offers new design and more cabin space

Japanese carmaker Honda has officially unveiled the 2022 Honda Civic Hatch back in global markets today. With this launch, the Honda Civic has moved into its 11th generation. Even though the earlier generations of Honda Civic were sedans, the new hatchback is expected to continue the legacy of the Honda Civic.

The new Civic appears more compact visually, gets a new grille and the roofline slopes towards the end while giving it a coup-ish shape. Honda has also claimed that the new civic is quite safe as it gets a 19 per cent increase in torsional rigidity.

The new Civic hatchback gets a 2.0 litre petrol engine coupled with a 6 speed manual transmission, which offers a peak power of 158 hp while offering 187Nm of torque.

The 2022 Honda Civic is offered in eight colour options including two new colour options of New Boost Blue Pearl and Smoky Mauve Pearl.

In terms of size, the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is shorter than its predecessor. However, the 11th generation is wider than the 10th generation. This means that the new Civic Hatchback will offer more luggage space than the sedan. On the other hand the current generation car has a longer wheelbase that the outgoing model.

The hatchback features a digital instrument display of 10.2 inches along with a touchscreen of 9 inches. The interior design of the car is similar to that of the sedan. However, the legroom in the rear area of the car is improved.

The Civic hatchback is expected to go on sale initially in Europe and US late this year on in 2022.

Keeping in mind about the low sales of Honda Civic sedan in India, it is unlikely that the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback will launch in India in the near feature.