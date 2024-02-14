Jio Rs 155 Plan: This affordable Reliance Jio Prepaid plan can be a dealbreaker

Reliance Jio offers good data benefits as well uninterrupted calling facilities for its users throughout India. Jio has also been spreading 5G infrastructure throughout the country. If you are someone who is planning for an affordable prepaid plan that can last you for almost a month, the Rs 155 plan has got you covered.

Rs 155 prepaid plan offered by Reliance Jio offers 28 days of validity for its prepaid customers. The plan also offers uninterrupted calling, 2GB of date, 300 SMS and subscription to other apps. The other apps that are offered under the plan are JioCloud, JioCinema and JioTV. After the total data is consumed, the speed of the internet drops to 64 Kbps.

On the other hand, there is also another plan with great benefits. The Rs 149 plan is also a great plan but with 20 days of validity. If you are someone who is concerned with less validity and more data, you can opt for this plan. This plan offers 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and subscription of Jio apps.

If data is something that you are concerned about, you can always buy affordable data vouchers from Jio.