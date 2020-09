Gold Rates Remain Stable For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Gold prices remain stable in Odisha’s Capital city of Bhubaneswar on Monday.

As of today, Gold prices for 24 carats per 10 grams was recorded Rs 54,070 while 22 carats per 10 grams was recorded as Rs 49,590.

The rates of the yellow metal prices remained same for consecutive two days.

On the other hand rates of silver was recorded Rs 67,900/ Kg today.

Gold rate in different cities of India today: