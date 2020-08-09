Jewellery Price Today
Gold Rates Decline In Bhubaneswar, Click To Know Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Gold prices have declined for the first time in last 10 days in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar. Amid the looming Covid-19 pandemic the fall in rates of yellow metal is supposed to bring a smile in the customers.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 55,260 and Rs 54,260 respectively, today.

Earlier on Saturday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 59,140 and Rs 54,210 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 74,210 per 1kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 55,260 Rs 54,260
New Delhi Rs 59,300 Rs 54,360
Chennai Rs 58,700 Rs 53,810
Kolkata Rs 56,510 Rs 55,110

 

