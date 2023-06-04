Gold rate remains same for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India on June 4

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have increased by Rs 150 in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams).

As on June 4, 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,310 while 22-carat (10 grams) costs Rs 55,240 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 61,250 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,150. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 61,100 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,000.

On the other hand, the price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 61,100 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 56,000. The gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In Bhubaneswar, the prices of yellow metal have remained the same (per 10 grams) today. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,100, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,000.

