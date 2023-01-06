Gold prices fall marginally in India, check the updated rates here

Bhubaneswar: As on 6 January, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,800 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 51,110. A slight decrease (Rs 340) in the rates of 24 carat and 22 carat were observed in India on Friday.

Major cities in India also registered fluctuations in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,110 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,450. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 55,960 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,300. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 55,960 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,300.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,960 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,300 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has increased by Rs 210 in the last 24 hours.