Gold price rises for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India on June 21

Bhubaneswar: The gold rates in India have increased by Rs 110 for 10 grams on Wednesday.

As on June 21, 2023 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,340 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,360 in India. A hike of Rs 110/10 grams was registered for 24 carat and 22 carat in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India too. In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,150 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,150. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 60,000 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,000.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 60,000 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 55,000. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In Bhubaneswar, the prices of yellow metal have decreased today by Rs 70/10 grams. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,000, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,000.