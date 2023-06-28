Gold price June 28: Rates drops sharply for 24 carat/ 22 carat
Today (28 June, 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,440 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 53,530 in India.
Bhubaneswar:Gold price in India has decreased sharply on June 28, 2023. Today, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 58,440 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,530.
Yesterday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 59,280 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,350.
We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 59,430
|Rs 54,500
|Mumbai
|Rs 59,180
|Rs 54,350
|Chennai
|Rs 52,285
|Rs 47,927
|Kolkata
|Rs 59,180
|Rs 54,350
|Hyderabad
|Rs 59,180
|Rs 54,350
|Bangalore
|Rs 59,280
|Rs 54,350
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 59,180
|Rs 54,350
In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have decreased today by Rs 100. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,180, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,350.