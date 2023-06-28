Gold price June 28: Rates drops sharply for 24 carat/ 22 carat

Today (28 June, 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,440 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 53,530 in India.

Gold rate in India

Bhubaneswar:Gold price in India has decreased sharply on June 28, 2023. Today, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 58,440 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,530.

Yesterday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 59,280 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,350.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 59,430 Rs 54,500
Mumbai Rs 59,180 Rs 54,350
Chennai Rs 52,285 Rs 47,927
Kolkata Rs 59,180 Rs 54,350
Hyderabad Rs 59,180 Rs 54,350
Bangalore Rs 59,280 Rs 54,350
Visakhapatnam Rs 59,180 Rs 54,350

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have decreased today by Rs 100. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,180, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,350.

