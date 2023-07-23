Gold price July 23: Rates remain same for 24 carat/ 22 carat  

Today (23 July, 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,460 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,460 in India.

Business
By Pratyay 0
Gold price in India today
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have remained same in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,460 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,460 in India.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 60,590 Rs 55,550
Mumbai Rs 60,440 Rs 55,400
Chennai Rs 52,285 Rs 47,927
Kolkata Rs 60,440 Rs 55,400
Hyderabad Rs 60,440 Rs 55,400
Bangalore Rs 60,440 Rs 55,400
Visakhapatnam Rs 60,440 Rs 55,400

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have remained same too. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,440, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,400.

You might also like
Business

Musk urges Twitter users to get verified and earn thousands of dollars

Business

Sensex down 1000 points dragged down by Infosys, HUL, RIL

Business

Railways spent Rs 1.08 crore on safety works between 2017-22: Minister

Business

Petrol and diesel prices increases in Bhubaneswar; Check latest Fuel Prices

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans