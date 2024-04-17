Gold price in India hikes by Rs 990 for 24 and 22 carat on April 17

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On April 17th, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 74,140 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) was recorded at Rs 67,960 in India. The prices have increased by Rs 990.
Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, has increased in the price for last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 74,130, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 67,950.
Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India. They are as follows:
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 74,280
|Rs 68,100
|Mumbai
|Rs 74,130
|Rs 68,700
|Chennai
|Rs 74,950
|Rs 67,800
|Kolkata
|Rs 74,130
|Rs 67,950
|Hyderabad
|Rs 74,130
|Rs 67,950
|Bangalore
|Rs 74,130
|Rs 67,950
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 74,130
|Rs 67,950
Silver rate in India
The rate of silver has remained same in the last 24 hours. On April 17, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 86,500 per kilogram.